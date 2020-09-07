1/
Joan Gundling
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan Brooks Gundling  
Joan Brooks Gundling, 84, passed away peacefully in her home in Silver Spring, MD on September 2, 2020. Joan was born in Washington, DC on August 11, 1936, and raised on Appleton Street in Northwest DC. She attended Wilson High School, and married her high school sweetheart and childhood neighbor, Jack Gundling, who attended St. John's College High School. They raised their family of five on Kayson Street in Silver Spring, MD. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved God, her family, her many friends, her dogs, her backyard birds, her plants and flowers, and her Christmas tree. Joan was deeply religious and her faith in the Lord was a source of great comfort and strength to her.Joan is survived by her sister, Alice Brooks Brown of Ft. Myers, FL (husband, Tom); her daughters, Virginia C. Downs of Mine Run, VA, Deborah E. Grove of Silver Spring, MD; son Richard L. Gundling of Rockville, MD (Lisa); daughter Tracey G. Cole of Huntingtown, MD (David); and her grandchildren: Jason Downs (Melina); Jeffrey Downs, Catherine Gall (Max); and Lauren Downs, Daniel Grove (Christian), Maxwell Gundling, Rachel Cole, Sarah Cole, Olivia Cole; and great-grandchildren, Ava Downs, Evan Downs, Corina Downs, Landon Gall, Nolan Gall, and Josephine Gall. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, David Gundling (Mary) and William Gundling (Chris), and her sisters-in-law, Eleanor Zuhowski, and C.J. Brooks, and many nieces and nephews.Joan was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Gundling; son, Michael "Fuzz" Gundling; father, Dr. John S. Brooks; mother, Blonda L. Brooks; brothers, John S. Brooks, Jr. and David A. Brooks; grandsons, Ryan Downs and Garrett Downs; and sons-in-law, Michael Downs and James Grove.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9 at 12:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD (maximum of 50, due to Covid-19 restrictions). Flowers may be sent to Francis J. Collins Funeral Home in Silver Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Societywww.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved