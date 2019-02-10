Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN HANSEN. View Sign

HANSEN Joan Margaret Hansen Of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2018 at her home surrounded by family. Devoted mother of Karen (David Melnick), Judith (Ellen Kahn), Susan Evans (William Nell), Chuck (Eileen), John (Nina

HANSEN Joan Margaret Hansen Of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2018 at her home surrounded by family. Devoted mother of Karen (David Melnick), Judith (Ellen Kahn), Susan Evans (William Nell), Chuck (Eileen), John (Nina Smith ), and Christine Martin (Seth). She was predeceased by her son, John. Adoring grandmother of Maren (Erik), Katie (Daniel), Lauren (Jonathan), Nicholas, James (Kassie), Alexandra, Emma, Charlotte, Max, Jane, George, Audrey, Molly, Maura, and Liam, and loving great-grandmother of Madeleine, Isabel, and Asher. Born February 26, 1929 in Waukesha, WI, she was the daughter of the late Marion (Hahn) and Ervin Dietzel. Her family relocated to Washington, DC during World War II when her father took a job with the United States Department of the Navy. After her marriage to William Hansen, the family moved to Chicago and Riverside, CA, returning to Washington, DC in 1966. She worked as a sales associate in fine jewelry at Woodward and Lothrop for many years. After her retirement in 1987, Joan moved to Clearwater Beach, Florida to help care for her father. While in Florida, she was employed as the social director at 880 Mandalay. She returned to Washington, DC in 2004. She was a graduate of Immaculata High School and Immaculata Junior College. She earned a degree in Speech and Drama from Catholic University. A drummer and dancer, she played with Sam Jack Kaufman and his All Girl Orchestra and tapped with the Grandmother Rockettes. Joan loved family, friends, celebrations, and the Washington Nationals. Known for her sense of humor and warmth, her home on Nebraska Avenue was legendary for its welcoming, open-door policy and renowned collection of Ho Hos, Ring Dings, and Hostess coffee cakes. She was passionate about film and theater and was ecstatic she was able to see "Hamilton" before she died. Joan often described her outlook on life as "Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries." At Joan's request, her body was donated to Georgetown University School of Medicine for the advancement of science. A funeral mass in celebration of Joan's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 5949 Western Avenue, N.W., Washington, DC. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2019

