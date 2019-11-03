

Joan Lawrence Heim

1942-2019



Joan Lawrence Heim, age 76, died at St. Mary's Hospital on Sunday, October 27, 2019 with family by her side. She was born on December 29, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky, to John Russell and Jeanne (Reiber) Heim and was raised in Morris, Minnesota and Fairfax County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Nan Heim of Portland, Oregon; daughters, Nancy Reiber Kapuschansky (Anthony) of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Sarah Heim-Jonson Wootton (Madison) of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren: John Madison Wootton, Lucy Kellogg Wootton, and Henry Lawrence Wootton.

Joan graduated from Annandale High School (1960) in Annandale, Virginia; Wellesley College (1964) in Wellesley, Massachusetts; and the University of Minnesota Law School (1968) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. During high school, Joan excelled in academics and athletics. She was a national merit finalist and co-captain of the varsity field hockey and cheerleading teams. She graduated cum laude from Wellesley with a bachelor's degree in English. Joan served as the managing editor of the Minnesota Law Review and graduated magna cum laude from law school. She was a member of the Order of the Coif.

Joan spent most of her legal career as an antitrust attorney with the Federal Trade Commission where she served as an Attorney Advisor and Deputy Assistant Director before retiring in 2010.

Upon retirement, Joan moved to Richmond, Virginia, to be closer to her daughters and their families. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, working in her garden, volunteering for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, taking care of her pets, and providing expert grammar advice. Joan was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants in the District of Columbia, The Woman's Club, and The Country Club of Virginia. She enjoyed supporting the University of Minnesota Law School and served as a director for the University of Minnesota Law Alumni Association.

A memorial and burial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Road, Richmond, Virginia 23238. Gifts in memory of Joan may be made to the University of Minnesota Foundation, Law School Fund, 1215, PO Box 860266, Minniapolis, MN 55486-0266 or Wellesley College, 106 Central St. Wellesley, MA 02481.