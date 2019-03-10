Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN HICKEY.



Joan Sant Ambrogio Hickey

(Age 91)



Of Fairfax, Virginia, died on February 28, 2019.

Born January 31, 1928, in East Orange, New Jersey, she was a longtime resident of the Washington area.

After graduating from Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross, she married Edward Hickey and had four children, Tom, Kevin, Joe, and Paul.

Hickey had a master's degree in pastoral counseling, and for many years worked with the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation and the Virginia Theological Seminary, and as a counselor at Saint Mary of Sorrows Church in Fairfax.

In 2012, Hickey authored "A Cloud of Witnesses, Personal Stories of God's Presence in Today's World, which Kirkus Reviews" described as "a worthwhile resource for those interested in modern mysticism."

Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Church from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on April 5. In lieu of flowers, mourners are urged to donate to their favorite charity.