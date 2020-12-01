Joan Moreen Sullivan Hirsch
Born October 22, 1931 in Marblehead, Massachusetts, Joan passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23 in Loudoun County. She was the beloved wife of Jim Hirsch for 60 years, loving mother to Betsy Howell and Maryann Hirsch, and adored as Nana to her grandchildren Jamie, Katie, and Sarah Howell and Megan and Courtney Oliver. She was also survived by her brother Gregory Sullivan of Dudley, MA. Her family and all who knew Joan can't help but smile when thinking of her good humor, enthusiasm for enjoying life, and absolute dedication to her family and friends, even as they all miss her. Great times with three generations of family travelling to different destinations together will be particularly happy memories for her family to recall; it meant so much to Joan to have her husband, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren all together for those unforgettable vacations. She is at peace now, and her memory is a blessing to those who had the good luck to know her. Joan's final few years were not easy, she is a COVID-19 survivor, but they were made much better by the compassionate support she received from Tracey James while at home and from the caring and kind staff of Tribute at One Loudon while she lived there. Typical of Joan, her request for a memorial was for a small family service followed by "good food and drinks and happy memories", which will be lovingly honored. In lieu of flowers or memorial trees, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, https://www.michaeljfox.org/
.