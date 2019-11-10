

Joan B. Huffstutler



Of Incline Village, NV, beloved by family and friends, lost her battle with heart failure on October 7, 2019. A long time resident of Northern Virginia, she retired to Lake Tahoe in 2003 where she has since resided. She was 82. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Rae; her four children, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, as well as her two sisters. A Memorial Service will be held at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church, McLean, VA, on November 19, 2019 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the Church's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics Nevada, P.O. Box 46587, Las Vegas, NV 891146587.