

JOAN HOWARD JACKSON

Joan Howard Jackson was born on March 4, 1937 in Boston, Massachusetts and departed this life on September 7, 2020. Joan graduated from Boston Girls Latin School in 1954 and went to work as a secretary at Boston City Hospital. Wanting more, she enrolled in a six-year evening program at Boston College and finished work for a bachelor-of-arts degree in five. Awarded a teaching fellowship, she completed work for her Master of Arts degree in English in 1964 and was offered a faculty position at Howard University in Washington, D.C. In 1965 she met Charles Jackson, a graduate student at Howard, and in 1966 they were married. A son, Eric, was born in 1968. In 1971 she joined the federal government, serving until retirement three decades later. Joan was a devotee of Wagnerian opera and was a longtime supporter of the Wagner Society of Washington, D.C. She also supported a number of other cultural and social organizations. Joan was a benefactor of the Amani Public Charter School in Mount Vernon, New York, helping to fund a 21st century, digitally-oriented learning center, named in honor of her mother Louise Harris Howard. She also endowed two scholarships at the Charter School in the name of herself and her beloved brothers Edward and Hubert who predeceased her, supporting the study of Latin. In the words of the poem, "A Parting Guest" let us say to Joan, "Thanks. So fine a time". The family will hold a private service at a later date.



