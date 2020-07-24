A resident of Silver Spring, MD, died unexpectedly. Joan grew up in Kensington and lived in Montgomery County for most of her life. She had a career in litigation support. She was a beloved daughter of the late John C. Keeney and Eugenia M. Keeney. She is survived by brothers, Jack Keeney, Jr. (Kathy Gunning) and Terry Keeney (Gina); sisters, Jeanmarie Keeney and Kathy Keeney (Dave Smith); treasured nieces, Teresa, Anne, Jackie and Katherine; and many cousins and close friends. Joan was a dog lover and was devoted to her cocker spaniels, Emma and Maddee. Private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.