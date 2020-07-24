1/1
JOAN KEENEY
1958 - 2020
Joan V. Keeney (Age 62)  April 13, 1958 - July 18, 2020  
A resident of Silver Spring, MD, died unexpectedly. Joan grew up in Kensington and lived in Montgomery County for most of her life. She had a career in litigation support. She was a beloved daughter of the late John C. Keeney and Eugenia M. Keeney. She is survived by brothers, Jack Keeney, Jr. (Kathy Gunning) and Terry Keeney (Gina); sisters, Jeanmarie Keeney and Kathy Keeney (Dave Smith); treasured nieces, Teresa, Anne, Jackie and Katherine; and many cousins and close friends. Joan was a dog lover and was devoted to her cocker spaniels, Emma and Maddee. Private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
July 24, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Margot Reagan
