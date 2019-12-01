JOAN MARIE KICK
On Sunday, November 10, 2019 of Fairfax Station, VA. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Kick, Jr.; mother of Charles "Bud" Kick (Sharon), Bill Kick (Lesley), Nancy Rowson (Paul), Steve Kick (Cathy) and Carol Crabtree (Keith); grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 20. Visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd. Fairfax, VA on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5222 Sideburn Rd. Fairfax, VA on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. Please view and sign the family guest book online at