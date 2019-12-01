The Washington Post

JOAN KICK

Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home
9902 Braddock Rd.
Fairfax, VA
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home
9902 Braddock Rd.
Fairfax, VA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church
5222 Sideburn Rd.
Fairfax, VA
Notice
JOAN MARIE KICK

On Sunday, November 10, 2019 of Fairfax Station, VA. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Kick, Jr.; mother of Charles "Bud" Kick (Sharon), Bill Kick (Lesley), Nancy Rowson (Paul), Steve Kick (Cathy) and Carol Crabtree (Keith); grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 20. Visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd. Fairfax, VA on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5222 Sideburn Rd. Fairfax, VA on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. Please view and sign the family guest book online at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
