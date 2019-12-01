The Washington Post

JOAN KILPATRICK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN KILPATRICK.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0074
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Crouch Family Cemetery
Huttonsville, WV
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JOAN HUTTON KILPATRICK  

On Monday, November 25, 2019, Joan Hutton Kilpatrick, age 82, of Alexandria, VA passed away. Beloved wife of the late C.L. Kilpatrick. Loving stepmother of Carolyn O'Conner. Dear sister of Bill Carr, the late Alfred Carr, Phyllis Riley, and Marjory Pettit.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home. Interment Crouch Family Cemetery in Huttonsville, WV. On Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0074
funeral home direction icon