

JOAN HUTTON KILPATRICK



On Monday, November 25, 2019, Joan Hutton Kilpatrick, age 82, of Alexandria, VA passed away. Beloved wife of the late C.L. Kilpatrick. Loving stepmother of Carolyn O'Conner. Dear sister of Bill Carr, the late Alfred Carr, Phyllis Riley, and Marjory Pettit.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home. Interment Crouch Family Cemetery in Huttonsville, WV. On Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1 p.m.