

JoAn Knight Herren



After living her life as "Heaven on Earth", JoAn Knight Herren passed away on September 9, 2019 after a sudden illness.

JoAn was born and raised as the eldest of six siblings in Anamosa, Iowa. Her education included a teaching degree from Mt. Mercy College, and a BA and MA from the University of Iowa . Her passion for learning was exceeded only by her love for her four children, Vicki, Cristi, Kevin and Heidi Herren, their families, Megan and Teri Herren, Chas Dense and her loving cat Gardenia.

Her dedication to the welfare of young children was exemplified by a long career teaching school, establishing two private pre-schools, and working for the Head Start (HS) program for over 40 years, culminating in her position as the Chief of HS Training and Technical Assistance, Office of HS, Washington, DC.

Other interests included storytelling, Irish dancing, family reunions, genealogy, world travel and theology. She was ordained as an Interfaith Minister by the One Spirit Interfaith Ministry.