Joan Lombardi

Notice
Joan E. Lombardi  

Joan Elizabeth (Oleinik) Lombardi passed away in Rockville, MD on February 11, 2020 at the age of 89. Joan was born in Washington, DC. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. For more than 20 years she worked as the Secretary and Assistant to the Controller at the Sears Roebuck in the Montgomery Mall. Joan enjoyed her family, gardening, birds and watching sports on television. She was beloved by her family and friends. She is survived by her five children: Michael (Kate) Lombardi, Anthony (Linda) Lombardi, Stephen (Eileen) Lombardi, Frank (Matt) Lombardi and Joanne (Jim) McGrew; 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Joan was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jane Oleinik. Friends and family may call at the DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael Church in Rockville, MD on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., followed by interment at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Please sign the family guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 15, 2020
