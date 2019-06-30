

JOAN R. McKINLEY-SHELTON

(Age 82)



Passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born in New York City. A graduate of Howard University and The George Washington University, Joan's career began at the United States Postal Service and concluded from the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare Administration on Aging, as a gerontologist.

She served on the Board of the National Caucus and Center on Black Aging, was past president of the Moles, Inc. and an active member of Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Catholic Church.

Joan is survived by her children, Josette, Cornell and Jim; daughter-in-law, Sonia; grandchildren, Justice and Jameson; sisters, Lynn McKinley-Grant, Michelle Wildy and Charleen Coleman; niece, lyn; nephews, Keenan and Marcel and a host of cousins and friends, whom she loved deeply.

A Celebration of Joan's life will be held later this year. Arrangements by McGuire.