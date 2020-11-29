JOAN FRIED MODLIN (Age 87)
On Friday, November 27, 2020, JOAN FRIED MODLIN of New Rochelle, NY, formerly of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Modlin, M.D. Devoted and loving mother of Scott Modlin and Stephanie Modlin Greene. Dear sister of Harry (Barbara) Fried and sister-in-law of Hank (Ruth) and Barry (Mandy) Modlin. Adoring grandmother of Becca Lewis and Alex Greene and great-grandmother of Noa, Saphira and Osher. Joan was a travel agent, a voracious reader and a world traveler. Her family and friends meant the world to her. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Towers in memory of Joan Modlin, 355 Pelham Rd., New Rochelle, NY 10805 or to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.