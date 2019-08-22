JOAN A. MYERS (Age 86)
Passed on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Falls Church, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Myers Jr.; daughter, Debbie M. Swope; and sister, Liane Gonzalez. She is survived by her children, Cindy J. Schwimer (Dan) and Lisa A. Guido (Vic); grandchildren, Michael, Kim, Jessica, Crystal and Suzanne; six great-grandchildren; siblings, John Lopez and Sylvia Marsden. Relatives and friends may visit at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA 22315 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a service immediately following at 1 p.m. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The National .