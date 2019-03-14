JOAN NESTER

Notice
Joan Helen Hayn Nester  
(Age 86)  

On March 4, 2019 at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA. Beloved mother of Diane Kresh (Colleen), John (Susan), Michael and Mark. She is also survived by four grandchildren and scores of high school students. A native of Buffalo, NY, Ms. Nester had lived in Arlington County since 1958. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John Joseph Nester. Ms. Nester retired from Arlington County Public Schools after a 24-year teaching career, most of which was spent at Washington-Lee High School where she taught English. An adventuresome traveler, Ms. Nester liked nothing better than a good conversation enlivened by a dry gin martini. The young woman from Buffalo never looked back and never lost her nerve. We should all be so lucky. A Celebration of Life service for family and friends will be announced and held later this spring. Memorial contributions may be made to www.stjude.org
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 14, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard | Arlington, VA 22203 | (703) 920-4800
