Or Copy this URL to Share



Joan K. Leatherwood Norton

Passed away June 21, 2020 in Solomons Maryland. She is survived by two children and four grandchildren. Joan was born and grew up in Washington, DC, graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in '53, and attended Eldbrooke Methodist Church. She was 84 years old. A private family celebration will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store