JOAN O'DONNELL (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
21043
(410)-465-2848
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Ellicott City, DC
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
4795 Ilchester Rd
Ellicott City, MD
Interment
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
13801 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring,, MD
Notice
JOAN TORPEY O'DONNELL  

On February 13, 2020, JOAN TORPEY O'DONNELL, beloved wife of the late Bernard J. O'Donnell, Sr.; devoted mother of Mary Margaret O'Donnell, Eileen Joan Baker (Earl), Joan O. Ishimoto (Roger), Bernard J. O'Donnell, Jr. and Catherine O. Patterson (Jonathan); cherished grandmother of Greg (Julie), Joey (Mary), Shannon, Erin, Jenna, John, Christian and Patrick; great-grandmother of Wesley; dear sister of Margaret Torpey and William Torpey. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ellicott City, MD, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be said at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ardmore Enterprises, 3000 Lottsford Vista Rd., Bowie, MD 20721 or Dept. of Fund Development, Melwood, 5606 Dower House Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Online condolences may be made at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
