Joan Catherine Ostrom (Age 89)
On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Arnold E. Ostrom; mother of John C. (Susan) Ostrom and Karen O. (David) Utiger. Also survived by three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There will be a private Graveside Service at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, at www.nationalmssociety.org www.collinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.