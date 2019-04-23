Joan Patricia Giroux (Age 87)
Passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 At her home in Oakton, VA. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Giroux, Sr.; devoted mother of Joseph A. Giroux, Jr., Timothy James Giroux and the late Robin Ann Giroux; sister of Jerry Hamilton; grandmother of Emily Nicole and Rachel Claire Giroux. A memorial mass will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, VA. Inurnment in St. Marks Columbarium.