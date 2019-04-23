Joan Patricia Giroux

Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Memorial Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
9970 Vale Rd.
Vienna, VA
Joan Patricia Giroux (Age 87)  

Passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 At her home in Oakton, VA. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Giroux, Sr.; devoted mother of Joseph A. Giroux, Jr., Timothy James Giroux and the late Robin Ann Giroux; sister of Jerry Hamilton; grandmother of Emily Nicole and Rachel Claire Giroux. A memorial mass will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, VA. Inurnment in St. Marks Columbarium. The online guestbook is available at

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 23, 2019
