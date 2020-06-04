JOAN PEKIN
On June 2, 2020, Joan passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, and joined her beloved husband Thomas J. Pekin, M.D. Joan was born in Washington, D.C. and attended Immaculata Prepatory School, Dunbarton College, and earned a Master's Degree in education from George Washington University. She was widowed at an early age and successfully raised four children by herself. Her real passion was costumes and she built a small business out of her garage into Costumes Creative of Silver Spring, which sold and rented elaborate costumes for local productions, parties, politicians and celebrities. In 2005, she was inducted into Gonzaga College High School Theater Hall of Fame. She is survived by her children, T.J. Pekin (Leona), Jim Pekin (Christine), Terri Guilday (Jay), Kat Campbell (Mike), her brother Charlie Wenger (Mary) and five grandchildren she called the "Fabulous Five": Thomas, Jim, Ian, Kate and Claire. A private internment will take place at Gate of Heaven and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Child Society, 5101 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Suite 102, Washington, DC 20016.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 4, 2020.
