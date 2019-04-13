JOAN ANN PEPPER
Born in Fulton, NY; lived in Suitland, MD, Olney, MD, and St. Michaels, MD, died peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband, Edgar Allen Pepper, her son, Stephen Pepper, and two grandchildren. Served 29 years in the Federal Government for the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Agriculture. Enjoyed reading, gardening, and traveling the world. Funeral services were held at Mount Calvary Catholic Church in Forestville, MD on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the March of Dimes.