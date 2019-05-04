

JOAN MARGUERITE PETERSCHMIDT



Joan Marguerite Peterschmidt (Schmitz), 82, of Alexandria peacefully passed away on April 14, 2019. As a longtime community activist, library volunteer, donor of 134 pints of blood, and sports fan, Joan would like everyone to know that she never colluded with Russia. Joan graduated Phi Beta Kappa from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, MN, was a lifelong member of the Catholic church and a fan of Vatican II. She raised six children to follow in her footsteps as independent, questioning adults who love flowers, birds and justice.

Joan is survived by her two sisters, Dorothy Thalhuber and Rita Guild both of St. Paul, MN; her six unindicted co-conspirator children - Monica Ettinger (Peter), Molly O'Boyle (Patrick), Amy Peterschmidt, Nora Honken (Jeff), Matthew Peterschmidt (Katie), Luke Peterschmidt (Lynnette), as well as 10 apparently faultless grandchildren - Brady, Dorothy, Claire, Thomas, Bridget, Rose, Nathanael, Kara, Lilianne and James. She will also be missed by hundreds of giraffes and cardinals.