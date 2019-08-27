

Joan Pishvanov



Joan Pishvanov passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 24th, 2019, surrounded by the remaining members of her family on earth, son Michael and daughter Deborah. She quietly passed from our arms into the arms of those who preceded her in death, her husband Nicholas Sr, and her son Nicholas Jr. Joan leaves behind her son Michael, her daughter Deborah, and three grandchildren, Nicholas III, Kimm, and Kristin, who are the children of her son Nick Jr. with his wife Ellen.

Joan was an only child, born on September 17, 1931, to parents who had immigrated from Germany and settled in Elmira Heights New York. She was raised there, graduated high school as class valedictorian, and moved on to attend Syracuse University. It was there that she met the love of her life, Nick, and they were married on January 23, 1954. They had three children, Deborah, Nicholas, and Michael.

Since Nick was in the Air Force, they travelled extensively, living in such places as Hawaii, France, and England, just to name a few. Mom adapted well to each place her family lived, while ensuring that her children were happy and got the most from each unique culture. She made motherhood look effortless.

Joan and her family finally settled in Springfield, VA, where Nick retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1976. Joan made good use of her brilliance and the master's degree she had earned at Syracuse, and went to work as a reference librarian at the City of Fairfax Regional Library until she retired from there in the early 1990's. Concurrently, she fulfilled her passion for antiques and collectables, opening her own antique shop, Joan Pishvanov's Antiques, in Annandale, VA.

During her retirement, Joan enjoyed playing tennis, taking Spanish courses at community college, and yard sailing with her best friend of 25 years, Peggy. They both loved reading murder mysteries and would regularly explore and support library sales together. They were an inseparable and mischievous pair.

During her last years, Joan was expertly cared for by caregivers from her Home Instead family. We can't express in words our gratitude for the love and kindness they showed her. In addition, we are eternally grateful to her "across the street" family of many years, Deena, Fran, and their children, Katie, Briggy, and Mandy.

Joan was exceptionally kind and thoughtful to all who knew and loved her. The world has lost a wonderful woman who will be remembered always for her gracious and loving spirit. There will be a memorial service this Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA.