JOAN PONTON

JOAN CAROL PONTON  
On Saturday, June 20, 2020. Joan departed this world after battling dementia for the last few years. She was the beloved wife of Patrick H. Ponton; mother of Patrick M. (Lynn), Cynthia (Stephen), Joseph (Joyce) and Anthony (Theresa); grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 13; sister of Barbara Ross. There will be a private burial, and a memorial celebration for Joan will be held at a later date for all to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Inn at NIH, 7 West Drive, Bethesda MD 20814.www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
