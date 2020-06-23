JOAN PONTON

On Saturday, June 20, 2020. Joan departed this world after battling dementia for the last few years. She was the beloved wife of Patrick H. Ponton; mother of Patrick M. (Lynn), Cynthia (Stephen), Joseph (Joyce) and Anthony (Theresa); grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 13; sister of Barbara Ross. There will be a private burial, and a memorial celebration for Joan will be held at a later date for all to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Inn at NIH, 7 West Drive, Bethesda MD 20814.