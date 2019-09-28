

Joan Hamman Potts (Age 87)



Of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Vienna, VA, passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Walter R. Potts; daughters Lisa (Jared) and Laura (Brian); grandsons James and Jeffrey; and step-granddaughter Jocelyn (Matt). She also is survived by sisters Agnes Olson, Patricia Thompson, and Elizabeth Brotherton; four step-great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Mae (Fokken) Hamman, four brothers, and one sister. Joan was raised in Moorhead, Iowa, and met her future husband while she was teaching in Alaska, and he was in the Army. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Vienna. Funeral services will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg on October 1 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor.