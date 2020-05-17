Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Poulin. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

POULIN Joan Marie Poulin (Age 92) Joan Marie Poulin of Sarasota, formerly of Potomac, MD, died peacefully at her home on May 8, 2020. Joan Marie was born in New York, NY, on February 1, 1928 to Rose (Salvato) and James Scileppi. Joan attended Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from Queens College in 1950 with a B.A. in communications. Joan then worked for Florida Southern College as a speaker touring the state and recruiting students. Fiercely independent, determined to see the world and undeterred by the admonishment of her protective Italian family, Joan set off by herself, "unchaperoned" to see Europe. Embarking on the ship bound for Europe was one of the greatest adventures of her young life and proved to be quite fortuitous, for it was on the six-week voyage that she met her future husband, Normand Poulin. Two years of letter writing ensued and when Norm returned stateside, they married and departed immediately for his assignment with the Central Intelligence Agency to pre-war Saigon, South Vietnam. Joan taught at the local elementary school there and enjoyed it so much that she went on to teach at various points throughout her life. Joan beautifully set up house for their ever growing family in all of Norm's subsequent posts: Paris, France; Madrid, Spain, Potomac, MD; The Hague, The Netherlands, and Williamsburg, VA. Joan relished the role of diplomatic wife and was the consummate hostess, graciously entertaining foreign dignitaries. Joan enjoyed cultivating friendships with the locals of the various countries in which she lived and developed fluency in Italian, French and Spanish. Joan loved traveling and the opera; her hobbies included painting, flower arranging, crocheting, needlepoint, and ceramics. Joan was a Potomac resident for 44 years, and a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church, where she was a lector. Joan is survived by her five children, Lisa Marie Poulin (Robert Colston) of Sarasota, FL; Richard Normand (Liz) of Marietta, GA; Ariane Poulin Cleverly (Robert) of Scottsdale, AZ; Robert Andrew (Nancy) of Harleysville, PA; Roxane Poulin Nunes (Gary) of Great Falls, VA; 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, as well as her sisters; Marilyn McGrath (Bud) of Braintree, MA, and Diane Scileppi of Plantation, FL. Joan will be greatly missed. A private memorial mass will be held in Augusta, ME at a future date.A private memorial mass will be held in Augusta, ME at a future date.

