JOAN QUINN

Of Frederick passed quietly on September 29, 2020. She was 88 years old. Joan was born in Fitchburg, MA on August 14, 1932 to John and Mary Quinn. Joan graduated Fitchburg High School and married William D. Shaheen soon after. Together they had five children. Joan is survived by William D. Shaheen, Jr., Mary J. Adams, and Anne M. Gallagher, plus her 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Joan is preceded in death by her brother, John Quinn and sister, Dorothy Foley. She was also predeceased by her children Gretchen Kelly and Gregory Shaheen. Joan had many hobbies including contract bridge, acrylic painting, creative writing, quilting, knitting and crocheting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on October 8, 2020 in Silver, Spring, MD at Our Lady of Grace Church. There will be a short visitation at 10:30 a.m. immediately preceding Mass. A private burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at