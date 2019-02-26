

Joan Shaw Robinson (Age 75)



Passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at NOVANT Health Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, VA. She was born on October 9, 1943 to the late Willard W. and Edith Agnes (Carter) Shaw. Joan worked for 38 years for the Prince William County Circuit Court as a clerk. She loved gardening, flowers and her beloved dog Cricket. Predeceased by her parents and her son, Jeffrey Moore. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Edwin Robinson of Manassas, VA and one grandson, Michael Philip Moore and wife Joanna of Linden, VA. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA at 11 a.m. where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service time. Interment will follow at Hixson Cemetery in Manassas, VA. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers or you may donate to Lake Jackson Volunteer Fire Department, 11310 Coles Dr., Manassas, VA 20112, in loving memory of Joan S. Robinson. Condolences may be sent to: