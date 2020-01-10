

JOAN BLANKEN ROTH



On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Joan Blanken Roth of Potomac, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was married to her husband Paul for 44 years until his death in 1999. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Roth (Mary Vaskas), and sons Richard Roth (Linda) and Daniel Roth. She is also survived by her sister, Diane Mesirow, brother, Bill Blanken, sisters-in-law, Shirlee Blanken and Charlotte Wolfe, grandchildren Jake, Michael and Jennifer, and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was a lifelong resident of the Washington area, and a graduate of George Washington University. After working for the United States Department of Agriculture and raising her family, she played an active role in the management of Roth Theatres and Roth Companies. An enthusiastic gardener and reader, she enjoyed world travel and was an avid patron of the arts in the Washington area. A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 12, 1:30 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St, NW, Washington DC. Inurnment to follow at Menorah Gardens in Rockville, MD. Family will be receiving friends following services on Sunday, and observing Shiva on Monday, January 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., both in the Club Room at 12500 Park Potomac Place. Memorial contributions can be made to a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.