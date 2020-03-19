

JOAN MARIE ROTHGEB (Age 63)



On March 17, 2020, at home in University Park after a year-long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Beloved wife of Paul Pinsky and mother to Sarah and Laura. She is also survived by her mother, Dorothy Rothgeb, sisters Jennifer and Jill (Strickland) and brother Frank, along with other relatives. A graduate of Elizabeth Seton High School, she went on to earn degrees from Univ. of MD, Johns Hopkins and George Washington. Early in her career, Joan coached her girls' basketball team to a MD state championship. Joan was a lifelong educator who retired as Director of Special Education for P.G. County schools. A supporter of the Univ. of MD and its sports, she was also an avid tennis player. A celebration of Joan's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beaumont House at FASEB, 9650 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20814 or to Special Olympics of P.G. Co., 8801 Ritchie Dr., Capitol Heights, MD 20743.