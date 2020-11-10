1/
JOAN SANDRIDGE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOAN SANDRIDGE  
Of Alexandria, VA, on October 30, 2020. Widow of Keith Sandridge. Joan was a long time employee of the National Treasury Employees Union. Survived by her loving mother, Evelyn Flahive of Waltham MA; her sisters, Karen Humphries of Stoughton, MA and Linda Morales of Scottsdale, AZ; brothers David Flahive of Hamilton, MA and Barry Flahive of Westford MA; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and many other loved relatives. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11, from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. at EVERLY WHEATLEY FUNERAL HOME, Alexandria, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 12, 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Alexandria, VA 22302, followed by burial at Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure (Komen.org) or the charity of your choice. Please visit www.everlywheatley.com for more information regarding live streaming of the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved