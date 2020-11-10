JOAN SANDRIDGE
Of Alexandria, VA, on October 30, 2020. Widow of Keith Sandridge. Joan was a long time employee of the National Treasury Employees Union. Survived by her loving mother, Evelyn Flahive of Waltham MA; her sisters, Karen Humphries of Stoughton, MA and Linda Morales of Scottsdale, AZ; brothers David Flahive of Hamilton, MA and Barry Flahive of Westford MA; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and many other loved relatives. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11, from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. at EVERLY WHEATLEY FUNERAL HOME, Alexandria, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 12, 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Alexandria, VA 22302, followed by burial at Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure (Komen.org
) or the charity of your choice
