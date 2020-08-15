

Joan Schwartz

The family and friends of Joan Schwartz are sad to report that Joan passed away on July 16, 2020 at 72 years old. Joan was born on December 28, 1947 in Rochester, NY, and was more recently, a longtime resident of Montgomery County, Maryland. She was much loved by her parents Jules and Lil Schwartz, and her brother Joe, all of whom predeceased her. Joan had recently retired from her career providing technical support for the law firms of Patton Boggs, and then, Crowell & Moring. She studied for an MBA at Syracuse University, and a BA from the University of Michigan. Known by many of her loved ones as "Joanie," she led an active life of caring for family and friends, as well as having a lifelong love for her dogs and cats. Throughout her life, Joan engaged in frequent hiking, biking, and dancing, often with friends and other social acquaintances. She was also committed to making the world a better place, teaching Sunday school at a nearby synagogue, volunteering at animal rescues, and supporting causes important to her.Too few in years, still she lived a life that was complete with family and friends, scholarship and accomplishments, love and tradition. With a big, welcoming smile on her face and a sparkle in her eyes, she opened her heart to everybody in the community. She taught others, cared for others and gave to others. Joanie was a devoted adventurer, mentor, relative, friend, and mother.Joan is survived by a host of family and friends who cherished her and miss her dearly. No service is planned. For those who wish to honor Joan's life, donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society or other organizations important to the donor.



