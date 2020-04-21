

JOAN BURNETT SHERRILL



On April 12, 2020, in her Hyattsville, MD home. Born 88 years ago in New York City to the late Marett and Lola (Martin) Burnett. A retired teacher, she was a loving and devoted mother to her children, Geoffrey Burnett Sherrill who preceded her in death, Wendy Jo Perkins (Scott) and Rodney George Sherrill. She loved her siblings Marett George Burnett, Sr. who preceded her in death, Janette Burnett Anderson and Alfreda Burnett McAdams (Bobby) dearly. A friend to many, she always lent a helping hand when needed or when she thought she could make someone else's burden lighter. She is survived by her grandchildren, Monica Sherrill Long (Gary), Martin and Ebony Sherrill, Jackson Perkins and great-grandson, Geoffrey Timothy Long. She is also survived by a host of relatives including nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service is planned for a later date, to be determined.