

Joan Augusta Salomone Slater



On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Joan Augusta Salomone Slater, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. She was born in Washington, DC on March 31, 1935 to Giulio and Katherine Salomone. She graduated from Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross with a mathematics major and a French minor. Joan taught computers at IBM in the 50's and 60's, at a time when it was a male dominated field. She was a woman ahead of her time, beautiful and intelligent. She gave up her career to raise her two daughters, Kathy and Maureen. Joan was a devoted mother and very involved in her daughters' schools, sports, and extracurricular activities. She loved to garden and was a fabulous cook. Everyone who knew Joan knew she was an avid Redskins fan and collected unique memorabilia that she displayed proudly in her beloved home, where she lived for 58 years on 24th Street in Arlington. She began her second act when her girls were grown by starting a new career with the Dittmar Company in 1986 and was the front office manager at Randolph Towers in Ballston for 26 years. During that time, Joan became a grandmother and truly that was her greatest joy. She retired at 78 and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Katherine Davis and Maureen Wahl (Thomas); and three grandchildren, Matthew and Kaleigh Davis and Thomas Wahl, Jr. There will be a visitation at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22203 on Friday, August 16 from 6 to 8 p.m., a funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17 at 12 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 5300 10th Street North Arlington, VA 22205 followed by the burial at Columbia Gardens Cemetery Arlington VA.