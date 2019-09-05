

JOAN CAROL SMIGOCKI (Age 85)



Of Kensington, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on September 2, 2019, after a brief illness. She worked as a Registered Nurse, and volunteered for 20 years as a crisis counsellor at the Rockville Pregnancy Center. She is survived by her daughters, Susan and Jane, and son, David. She enjoyed her 10 grandchildren and got to watch them all grow into young adults. Friends and family are invited to gather at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd., West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) on Sunday, September 8 from 7 to 9 p.m, and Monday September 9 between 10 to 11 a.m; the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.