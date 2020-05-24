

Joan Suzanne Brigtsen Smith



Early Monday, May 18, 2020, Joan Suzanne Brigtsen Smith; loving wife to Morton Murray Smith; devoted mother to three sons, Morton Jr. (Sylvia), Stanford (Christine) and Robert (Lisa); beloved grandmother to Brigtsen, Kendal, Sarah, Hannah, Emma, Lena and Marina; sister to Leslie Dreux Boucher and godmother to Christopher Pearson; departed this life to join her Heavenly Father.

Born November 24, 1936 to William Frederick and Dorothy (Adams) Brigtsen in New Orleans, LA. She earned a Bachelor's of Science in Biology at Loyola University in 1958, and a Master's of Science at Louisiana State University in 1960.

She and Morton married June 3, 1959 and were together for 43 wonderful years until Morton's death in 2002.

She was formerly Technical Supervisor, Immunology Department, Serology Section at American Medical Laboratories, Fairfax, VA, and Project Manager for Laboratory Information Services at Quest Diagnostics, Fairfax, VA.

She derived indescribable joy from her grandchildren, and loved music, flowers, and every dog she ever met.

Arrangements will be postponed until gathering restrictions are eased, and will be communicated on the Money & King Funeral Home website: