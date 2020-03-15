The Washington Post

JOAN STEHMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN STEHMAN.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Joan Blum Stehman (Age 82)  

Of Fairfax, VA. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband John H. Stehman; her beloved son Michael P. Stevens; and her dear brother Richard Blum. She is survived by her daughter Kelly Stevens Maggi; son-in-law Andrea Maggi; stepchildren Kathy (Stehman) DeHaven, Michael Stehman, Jef Stehman; and 11 special grandchildren.
Joan enjoyed a successful 30-year career in mortgage banking, ending as Regional VP of GE Capital before retiring to Lusby, MD.
Joan was loved and will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., March 21, 2020 at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon