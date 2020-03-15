

Joan Blum Stehman (Age 82)



Of Fairfax, VA. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband John H. Stehman; her beloved son Michael P. Stevens; and her dear brother Richard Blum. She is survived by her daughter Kelly Stevens Maggi; son-in-law Andrea Maggi; stepchildren Kathy (Stehman) DeHaven, Michael Stehman, Jef Stehman; and 11 special grandchildren.

Joan enjoyed a successful 30-year career in mortgage banking, ending as Regional VP of GE Capital before retiring to Lusby, MD.

Joan was loved and will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., March 21, 2020 at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA.