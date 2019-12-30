

Joan E. Thomas (Age 81)



Of Bethany Beach, DE formerly of Kensington, MD passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

She retired as the Executive Assistant to the Director of Development at Georgetown University Medical Center.

She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Aubertin and her husband, Charles of Rockville, MD and Judi Miller and her husband, Joel of Kensington, MD; six grandchildren, Molly Miller, Michael Aubertin, Lucy Miller, Gregory Aubertin, Jackson Miller and Douglas Aubertin and several close friends that have helped and brought comfort to Joan's family over the past few months.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906.

