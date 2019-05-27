

JOAN UNGAR



On May 26, 2019, Joan Ungar (nee Derector); beloved wife of the late Israel S. Ungar; cherished mother of Ellen Z. (Dr. Scott) Paul, Steven M. (Nina K.) Ungar, David M. Ungar, and Cora G. (Edward) Harkins; devoted grandmother of Laura Ungar, Eric Ungar, Andrew Ungar, Gershon (Wered) Paul, Ophra (Shmuel) Shoshtari, Yitzhak Paul, Noah Paul, and Michaela Harkins; adoring great-grandmother of Boaz Shoshtari, Tzruya Shoshtari, and Dafna Paul.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD on Monday, May 27, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. In mourning at the home of Steven Ungar on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and at the home of Ellen Paul on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday (ending Sunday morning).