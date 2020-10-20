JOAN WELLS



JOAN GAVIN WELLS

On October 14,2020, Joan Gavin Wells, wife of the late Ralph Anthony Wells and only child of the late Col. John A. Gavin and Violet Williams Gavin passed away in Bethesda, MD. She is survived by her son José Torres (Karen), daughter Shawn Taylor (Howard), and eight grandchildren. A Celebration of Life at Little Flower Catholic Church, Bethesda, MD, will be opened to all once pandemic conditions permit. Private internment will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Donations may be made in her honor to UsAgaintAlzheimers.



