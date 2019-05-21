

Joan Mae Wilkins



Of Montgomery Village died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of the late James Donald Wilkins; sister of Kathryn Hoppe (Jan); mother of Lee Wilkins (Kristi), Katie Cole (Rob); and grandmother of Carolyn, Jack, Annie, Colton and Dustin.

The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, Maryland on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 119 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, Maryland on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Glenwood Cemetery, Washington, D.C.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-0050.

Please view and sign the family guestbook at