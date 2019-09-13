

Joan Rathvon Wilson

(Age 94)



On Friday, August 30, 2019, beloved wife of James Morrison Wilson, Jr (died 2009) and devoted mother and grandmother, died of complications of renal disease. Born in Rye, New York, graduate of Vassar College (BA) and George Washington University (MA). She married her spouse of 58 years in Paris, France and was a dedicated Foreign Service wife, living in Spain, Thailand, and the Philippines. She worked in the Foreign Service Institute and Business Council for International Understanding at American University training officers and their families in cross cultural communications. She served as co-president of the DC League of Women Voters. She was constantly active with learning, traveling, and befriending others with her sparkle and wit. She cherished her friends and family. She is survived by her five children, James Morrison Wilson, III (Karen) of Gaithersburg, MD; Dr. Julia Wilson (Tracy) of Stillwater, MN; Peter R. Wilson (Mary) of Chattanooga, TN; Martha Martinez del Rio (Carlos) of Laramie, WY; and John Wilson (Natalie) of Denver, CO; and 18 grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.