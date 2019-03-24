Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN WISE.



Joan Lucille Wise

(Age 92)



Passed away on February 24, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Wise, parents, sister and brother. She is survived by her three children, Craig, Cathy and Chris Wise (Sandi), grandchildren, Raymond and Rachel Wise and several nieces and nephews.

On Saturday, April 6, 2019 a visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 1102 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046. Private burial at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 7628 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22043. For full obituary go to: