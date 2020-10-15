

JOANN ACHESON "Jan"

On October 14, 2020, at the age of 90 after a 13-year struggle with primary progressive aphasia. Survived by her husband of 59 years, Don, daughters Lynn Acheson and Leigh Naughton (Larry), granddaughters Lydia and Bridget Naughton and sister Darlene Coley. She was raised in Wisconsin, departed at age 18 to join her older sister Dolores in Bermuda and then continued employment with the US Air Force in England, Morocco and Japan before marriage and motherhood. No services are planned.



