The Washington Post

JOANN FAX

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ
4704 13th Street NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ,
4704 13th Street NW,
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
JOANN HAYNES FAX  
(Age 72)  

Passed peacefully on August 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Allison Fax; son, Earl Totty (Karen); grandson, Jordan Totty and granddaughter, Alexis Totty. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. JoAnn will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her joy for cooking and entertaining, and dynamic career in healthcare and higher education. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th Street NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Arrangements by Mcguire.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2019
