JOANN HAYNES FAX
(Age 72)
Passed peacefully on August 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Allison Fax; son, Earl Totty (Karen); grandson, Jordan Totty and granddaughter, Alexis Totty. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. JoAnn will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her joy for cooking and entertaining, and dynamic career in healthcare and higher education. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th Street NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Arrangements by Mcguire.