JOANN GILBERT (Age 68)
On Thursday, April 25, 2019, Joann Gilbert, devoted mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend gained her wings. Celebration of life service at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. Survived by son, Justin (Shavalyea) Gilbert, grandson, Justin "LJ" Gilbert, brothers, George (Patricia) Gilbert, Jr. and Isaac "Kimmy" Gilbert, sister, Cynthia (Ross) Locke, other relatives and friends. She will be missed by her sweet rescue dog, Layla. The family kindly requests those attending to dress in bright colors to reflect the vibrancy she shared with the world. Flowers are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://themmrf.org
or Humane Rescue Alliance, www.humanerescuealliance.org
.