The Washington Post

JOANN GILBERT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOANN GILBERT.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:45 AM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JOANN GILBERT (Age 68)  

On Thursday, April 25, 2019, Joann Gilbert, devoted mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend gained her wings. Celebration of life service at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. Survived by son, Justin (Shavalyea) Gilbert, grandson, Justin "LJ" Gilbert, brothers, George (Patricia) Gilbert, Jr. and Isaac "Kimmy" Gilbert, sister, Cynthia (Ross) Locke, other relatives and friends. She will be missed by her sweet rescue dog, Layla. The family kindly requests those attending to dress in bright colors to reflect the vibrancy she shared with the world. Flowers are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://themmrf.org or Humane Rescue Alliance, www.humanerescuealliance.org.
Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon