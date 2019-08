JOANN GRAVES FEATHERSON

October 15, 1932 - August 10, 2018



There is a time and a season for everything. On August 10, 2018, after a lifetime of caring, sharing and service to family and others, you went to a well-deserved eternal rest. Now you have time to enjoy green pastures and still waters as you dwell in the house of the Lord. You gave so much and asked for so little. You are deeply missed, remembered every day and loved always and forever by your family and friends.